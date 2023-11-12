Ieq Capital LLC Sells 690 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

