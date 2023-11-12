Ieq Capital LLC Sells 481 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

