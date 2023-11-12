Ieq Capital LLC Sells 402 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $229.93 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $241.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,802 shares of company stock worth $841,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

