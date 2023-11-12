Ieq Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $504.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $336.63 and a one year high of $595.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $12,569,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

