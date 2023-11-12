Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,510,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 3.0 %

ARW stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $147.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.