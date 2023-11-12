Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

