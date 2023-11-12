Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 434,508 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

