Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock worth $2,034,732. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

