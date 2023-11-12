Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $632.74 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $326.10 and a 52 week high of $634.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.