Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

