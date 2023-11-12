Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

