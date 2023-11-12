Ieq Capital LLC Has $464,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

