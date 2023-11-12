Ieq Capital LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 90.5% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

