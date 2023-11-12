Ieq Capital LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after buying an additional 137,988 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.3 %

LVS opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

