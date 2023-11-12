Ieq Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CSL opened at $268.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

