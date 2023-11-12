Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

