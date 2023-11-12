Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.