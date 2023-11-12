Ieq Capital LLC Buys 592 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellanova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kellanova by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

