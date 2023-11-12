Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 189 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.24 and its 200 day moving average is $201.79.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,970,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

