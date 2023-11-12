Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

