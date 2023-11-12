Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
NYSE RIO opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $80.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.