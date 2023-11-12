Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,062 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Genworth Financial worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 114.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

