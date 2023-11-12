Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

