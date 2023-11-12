First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 302 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

