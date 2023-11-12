Findlay Park Partners LLP Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 338,896 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

