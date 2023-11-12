Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,137 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after buying an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,144,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

