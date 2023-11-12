Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $20,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Essential Utilities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

