Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $64.97 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.