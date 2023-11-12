Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,428 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.0 %

IR opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

