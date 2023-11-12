Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $376.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.70 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

