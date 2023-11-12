Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,763 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Genmab A/S worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

