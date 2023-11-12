Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 474,057 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Diodes worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

