Earnest Partners LLC Buys 6,174 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

