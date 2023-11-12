Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,973,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the period.

NYSE BROS opened at $27.53 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 688.25 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

