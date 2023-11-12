Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 645,576 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,973,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the period.
Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE BROS opened at $27.53 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 688.25 and a beta of 2.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
