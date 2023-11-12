Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Buy

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMAB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.00.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

