Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Stake Cut by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Denbury by 31.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denbury by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

