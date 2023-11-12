Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $35,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DAL opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

