CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
CSX Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
