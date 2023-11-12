Commerce Bank Sells 7,983 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

