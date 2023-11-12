Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

