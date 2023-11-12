Commerce Bank Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Masimo stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

