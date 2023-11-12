Commerce Bank Buys 80,736 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1,069.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,736 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

