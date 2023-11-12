Commerce Bank Buys 779 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $123.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

