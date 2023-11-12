Commerce Bank Buys 620 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $188,816. 20.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,823.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,608.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

