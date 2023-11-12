Commerce Bank Buys 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $205.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

