China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Stock Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,032 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.