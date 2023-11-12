Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 430,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 306,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter.

FREL stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $913.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

