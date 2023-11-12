Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,494,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

