Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 5,488 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 1,677.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XBAP opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

