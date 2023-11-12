Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

