Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 404,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

